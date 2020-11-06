“We’re not going to control the pandemic,” Meadows said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Oct. 25. “We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations.”
Meadows has for months openly brushed off the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic. On Election Day, Meadows visited the Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington, where he was photographed not wearing a mask.
Meadows was also among those in the East Room of the White House when Trump gave remarks around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a crowd of about 150 of his top aides, donors and allies, as well as family members. During that event, Meadows worked the room and stood near Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, one of the few people there who was wearing a mask. Meadows was not wearing a mask.
Ben Williamson, a Meadows spokesman, could not be reached for comment. The White House declined to comment Friday night.