JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A lobbyist for a medical marijuana trade group is co-hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for Gov. Mike Parson next week as officials finalize rules for the state’s fledgling medical marijuana program, which is scheduled to launch next year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it obtained a copy of an invitation to the fundraiser at which guests are asked to spend between $2,600 and $25,000. Proceeds go to Parson’s campaign committee and his political action committee.

Co-host Steve Tilley lobbies for the trade association and represents Florida-based BiotrackTHC, a marijuana products software company that sought but did not win a potentially lucrative state contract. An attorney for the company has filed a challenge with the state.

Parson’s PAC chair John Hancock said the group has a broad cross section of contributors.

