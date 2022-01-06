“Since October, MSF has repeatedly requested access to the restricted area and the border guard posts in Poland, but without success,” Frauke Ossig, the group’s emergency coordinator for Poland and Lithuania, said in a statement.
The European Union has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East to use Belarus as a gateway to illegally enter neighboring EU member nations.
Poland’s government built razor wire barriers along the border with Belarus and has banned public access to the area. Reporters and humanitarian workers need special permission to enter. Some refugees and migrants have died while trying to enter Poland.
“We know that there are still people crossing the border and hiding in the forest, in need of support, but while we are committed to assisting people on the move wherever they may be, we have not been able to reach them in Poland,” Ossig said.