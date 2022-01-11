Medicare officials stressed Tuesday that they did not take cost into account in the coverage decision, but rather whether Aduhelm is “reasonable and necessary” for treating Alzheimer’s patients enrolled in the program. “While there may be the potential for promise with this treatment, there is also the potential for harm,” said Dr. Lee Fleisher, Medicare’s chief medical officer. “This harm may range from headaches, dizziness, and falls, to other potentially serious complications such as brain bleeds.” Clinical trials will attempt to determine the balance of risks and benefits, he said.