The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, said it has researched the links between staff turnover and quality of care. Initial results suggest that as staff turnover decreases, the overall quality rating for a facility increases. Nurse turnover is defined as the percent of nursing staff that stopped working at a facility over a 12-month period. Starting this summer, the agency will use the information on staff churn to help calculate its quality ratings for facilities, which are based on a five-star system.