Meghan McCain speaks at the memorial service of for her father, the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) at the National Cathedral in Washington on Sept. 1, 2018. (CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters)

Meghan McCain, the television talk show host and daughter of the late Arizona Republican senator John McCain, has stepped forward to defend Democrat Joe Biden amid heightened scrutiny of his intimate physical style with women.

In a tweet Monday night, McCain, a co-host of “The View,” vouched for Biden’s character and recounted the comfort he provided her last year when her father died after a battle with brain cancer.

“Joe Biden is one of the truly decent and compassionate men in all of American politics,” McCain said. “He has helped me through my fathers diagnosis, treatment and ultimate passing more than anyone of my fathers friends combined. I wish there was more empathy from our politicians not less.”

Biden, who has appeared on the cusp of announcing a bid for Democratic presidential nomination, is facing questions about whether a self-described “tactile politician” is well-suited for the White House in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

In recent days, two women have come forward to say they were uncomfortable and offended by episodes in which the then-vice president touched them without their consent.

Late last week, Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state legislator, wrote an essay in which she said that Biden acted inappropriately toward her at a 2014 campaign event.

In a statement Monday, a former congressional aide, Amy Lappos, said she was speaking out about her own experience at a 2009 fundraiser because she was disappointed in the “ridiculously dismissive” way that Democrats, including Biden, have responded to Flores’s account.

Biden has said he never acted inappropriately but will “listen respectfully” to women who have been offended.

