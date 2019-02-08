Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), said Thursday that she wished President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had not attended her father’s funeral.

“I wish they had chosen not to out of respect, if nothing more for me,” McCain, a co-host of “The View,” said during an appearance on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“A funeral is sort of obviously sacred time, and I thought that my family had made it clear, at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me, and that my father had been very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps, so I was surprised when they were there,” McCain said.

Trump and John McCain had a bitter relationship in the final years before McCain’s death in August. Trump once said that McCain, who spent more than five years as a POW in Vietnam, was “not a war hero” and continued to snub the longtime senator throughout his battle with brain cancer for his vote against a GOP health-care bill, among other things.

McCain, in turn, pulled no punches in criticizing the president on foreign policy and other issues, including a stinging denunciation of Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin in Helsinki last year.

Colbert asked Meghan McCain early in the segment Thursday night if she had known Ivanka Trump and Kushner, both White House advisers, would be in the audience at the National Cathedral in Washington when she delivered her eulogy. It included what many saw as a thinly veiled swipe at Trump.

Meghan McCain said during the eulogy that her father represented “greatness,” not “cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege.”

McCain told Colbert that she had written the eulogy before her father died and was not expecting Trump’s daughter and son-in-law to attend.

“I was surprised when they were there, and it made me uncomfortable, and I hope I made them uncomfortable, honestly,” she said. “But it’s their call and I think America can judge on its own what they thought of that and what they thought of my eulogy.”