Meghan McCain sharply criticized President Trump on Tuesday after he tweeted a message marking National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, despite having repeatedly derided the military service of McCain’s late father, Sen. John McCain.

The Arizona Republican had spent five years in captivity as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.

“No one believes you care about prisoners of war and ‘people who get captured,’ ” Meghan McCain tweeted at Trump Tuesday afternoon.

No one believes you care about prisoners of war and “people who get captured”. https://t.co/ZkKEjI01XD — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 9, 2019

Trump had earlier tweeted a link to an official presidential proclamation stating that “as a Nation, we must never forget or take for granted the traumatic ordeals of our former POWs.”

“On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the Americans captured and imprisoned by foreign powers while carrying out their duties to defend this great Nation,” Trump said in the tweet.

On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the Americans captured and imprisoned by foreign powers while carrying out their duties to defend this great Nation...https://t.co/dEVfRo5uy7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

In 2015, Trump declared that McCain was “not a war hero” because he had been a prisoner of war. “I like people that weren’t captured,” Trump said at the time.

He had made similar statements about McCain more than a decade earlier, telling CBS News anchor Dan Rather in 1999, “Does being captured make you a hero? I don’t know. I’m not sure.”

McCain died of brain cancer in August.