Few details about the project were announced, including its size, cost and timeline for completion. Mrs. Trump’s office says private donations will cover the cost.

Photos she tweeted Tuesday show the first lady and President Donald Trump shaking hands with people on the existing tennis court.

President Barack Obama was an avid basketball player, and he turned that court into one suitable for basketball.

President Trump had been a regular spectator at the annual U.S. Open tennis tournament held in his native New York, but he has not attended since taking office.

