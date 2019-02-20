Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers threw their support Wednesday behind Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, who some administration officials worry may soon be dismissed from his position by President Trump.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that, according to people familiar with the matter, Trump has become frustrated with Coats over public statements that the president views as undercutting his policy goals.

In an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, Trump said he was not thinking about removing Coats.

“I haven’t even thought about it,” Trump said.

Nonetheless, lawmakers have reacted with alarm to the prospect of Coats’s dismissal.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday morning defending Coats, a former Republican senator from Indiana who had served on the panel.

DNI Dan Coats is a good friend, former Senate colleague, and leader of integrity who has always served our country well. We are fortunate to have a person of his ability and candor to lead our intelligence community. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) February 20, 2019

Her colleague, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who also sits on the intelligence panel, described Coats as “a model public servant” and voiced concern about the prospect of his firing in a statement to The Washington Post on Tuesday.

“When a president — any president — denigrates or ignores factual information presented by the intelligence community . . . he or she is sending a message to the intelligence community: ‘Don’t tell me things I don’t want to hear,’ ” King said.

The prospect of Coats’s dismissal prompted an outcry from members of the House as well.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a tweet that Coats “has been doing an outstanding job.”

Dan Coats has been doing an outstanding job as Director of National Intelligence. He speaks truth to power and gives policy makers the best intelligence possible. He is loyal to the country and constitution, and that is as it should be. https://t.co/U7xQZkIApS — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 20, 2019

Rep. Susan Brooks, who like Coats is a Republican from Indiana, said in a statement that it would be “very worrisome” if Trump removed Coats “due to differences of opinion regarding national security matters.”

“Coats has earned an exemplary record as a public servant with a significant focus on national security,” Brooks said. “I trust his expertise to make decisions in order to keep our country safe.”

Last year, during an onstage interview at the annual Aspen Security Forum, Coats expressed surprise when he was told that Russian President Vladi­mir Putin had been invited to Washington. He also said he would have advised Trump against speaking one-on-one with Putin during their summit in Helsinki.