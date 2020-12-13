“Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy,” National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement.
News of the White House vaccinations was first reported by the New York Times.
According to an administration official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the move, the White House views a coronavirus vaccine as “a necessary resource for those continuity personnel across the executive branch to meet their continuity-focused roles and responsibilities.”
The White House declined to say whether President Trump, who contracted covid-19 earlier this year, would receive the vaccine.
Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser to the White House’s effort to develop a vaccine, said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday” that officials hope to get about 70 percent to 80 percent of the U.S. population vaccinated between May and June.
In the meantime, Slaoui said, those receiving priority will be “the long-term care facility people, the elderly people with co-morbidities, the first-line workers, the health-care workers.”