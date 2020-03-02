Merkel said her government had already initiated a package of measures following last year’s shooting at a synagogue in Halle and “we hope that this will have an effect.”
But she added that “this doesn’t change the way you feel” and said she wanted to hear from migrant groups what else the government can do to reassure “everyone in this country, regardless of their skin color or faith” that their fundamental rights will be protected.
