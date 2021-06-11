The Justice Department was already closely monitoring the Arizona audit, with the head of the department’s civil rights division, Pamela S. Karlan, writing to the state Senate president in a letter last month that the recount could be in violation of federal law by leaving ballots at “risk of damage or loss.” She also raised questions about the auditor’s stated plans to “identify voter registrations that did not make sense” and interview voters via phone and “physical canvassing,” which raised the risk of voter intimidation.