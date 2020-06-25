Herrera is the country’s highest-ranking Cabinet member to be infected so far. Previously, the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute tested positive but later returned to work. Several state governors have also acknowledged testing positive.
Mexico currently has about 196,847 confirmed coronavirus cases and has reported over 24,300 deaths. Those numbers continue to rise at near-record rates.
