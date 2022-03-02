Commissioner René Garcia, who sponsored the ordinance, had already been working on the issue before the condo collapse after receiving numerous complaints from residents, according to spokesperson Iraida R. Mendez-Cartaya.

But the collapse in Surfside brought the issue of condo transparency “into stark visibility,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who endorsed the legislation.

The law requires associations to upload financial statements, engineering reports and maintenance documents related to long-term structural concerns about buildings to a publicly viewable county database by February 2023, the Miami Herald reported. Most of the documents were currently available to property owners, but were otherwise not available to the public.

Florida law currently requires condo sellers to turn over financial documents and reports on assessments to buyers once a sales contract is signed, if the buyer requests the paperwork.

“I think this is a step that the rest of the state will look to,” Cava said. “I think this is a very innovative, creative way to address this issue.”

A year before the Surfside collapse, the city of Hallandale Beach became the first in Florida to pass an ordinance requiring condo associations to file financial reports for the public to view. The city’s website, hallandalebeachfl.gov, has folders for each of the 100-plus associations to upload their documentation.

The state’s Legislature also has taken the Surfside tragedy into account. Last week, the Florida House unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would require statewide recertification of any condo building above three stories high.