Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election

Live updates: Postmaster General DeJoy testifies to the Senate

What you need to know: How to make sure your vote counts in November | Absentee ballots vs. mail-in ballots | Where Biden and Harris stand on voting issues

U.S. Postal Service: Postmaster general announces he is ‘suspending’ policies blamed for mail delays | Why the USPS wanted to remove hundreds of mail-sorting machines | Can FedEx and UPS deliver ballots? | The cash-strapped Postal Service | Overhaul in USPS leadership | Who is Louis DeJoy? | Internal USPS memo tells employees to leave mail at distribution centers

House Oversight Committee will hold an emergency hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan

Map: Which states can cast ballots by mail

Show More