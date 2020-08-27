“I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump,” Cohen says. “I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted — and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters.”
The 60-second television commercial from American Bridge 21st Century, the Democrats’ largest super PAC, will air Thursday morning on CNN and Fox News — during Trump’s favorite morning show, “Fox & Friends” — for the last day of the Republican convention. It will air again in the evening ahead of Trump’s acceptance speech.
Cohen delivers biting lines about Trump’s wealth: “The President wants you to think he’s rich. But I was tasked with covering up his net worth.” He strikes at Trump’s ego: “He wants you to think he’s strong — but he’s weak. So if he says something is huge — it’s probably small. If he says something will work — it probably won’t.” He accuses Trump of feigned empathy: “And if he says he cares about you and your family — he certainly does not.”
In the ad, the image slightly grainy, Cohen speaks directly to the camera from inside his home, where he is currently under house arrest. Cohen was serving a three-year sentence in federal prison for crimes he committed while working for Trump, but he was released in May amid fears of coronavirus spread.
In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws related to hush-money payments he gave two women during the 2016 campaign who alleged they had affairs with Trump — relationships the president has denied.
Cohen has written a provocative tell-all book about his years with Trump to be released ahead of the November election. The book’s foreword, which was recently made public, outlined a number of scandalous actions that Cohen claims to have observed, facilitated or covered up.
“Those who know Trump best understand that our country cannot take four more years of chaos and are sounding a clear warning that this president is unfit for office,” said American Bridge President Bradley Beychok. “That’s a warning voters deserve to hear, and we’re going to do our part to get that message out.”