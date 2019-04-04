Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, returns to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 6. Attorneys for Cohen have asked members of Congress to help keep him out of prison. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Michael Cohen’s lawyers told congressional Democrats in a letter Thursday that President Trump’s former fixer has discovered a trove of new files that could be relevant to their investigations into Trump.

The lawyers made this claim as part of an un­or­tho­dox appeal to key Democrats to help them keep Cohen out of prison. The lawyers asked the Democrats to put in writing that not only has Cohen already been significantly helpful to them, but that he could be a valuable asset going forward.

Cohen’s lawyers contend that time is running out before his three-year prison sentence begins in May to go through the recently accessed 14 million files from his computers and phones, including all emails and voice recordings.

The lawyers tease that Cohen has “located several documents that we believe have significant value to the various congressional oversight and investigation committees,” and needs to remain out of prison to continue sifting through them.

“There is no doubt that Mr. Cohen’s testimony, both public and private, has contributed substantially, with documents and other evidence, to triggering additional areas for investigation by law enforcement authorities and the Congress,” the lawyers wrote. “He has done so despite intense personal pressures and stresses he faces for himself and his family. However, with 30 days left before he surrenders to prison, time is no longer a luxury he is capable of.”

Cohen is scheduled to begin serving a three-year prison sentence in May for bank and tax fraud, as well as for lying to Congress about details of the negotiations to build a Trump tower in Moscow and campaign finance violations related to the hush-money payments to two women who had said they had affairs with Trump before the November 2016 election.

Cohen told a judge that he lied to Congress about the Moscow project so his testimony would match Trump’s public claims that he had no business with Russia during the campaign. He also said he was directed by Trump to arrange for the illegal payments to the women.

During Cohen’s sentencing hearing in December, prosecutors from the office of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III told a judge that Cohen had provided helpful and reliable information to the Russia investigation.

However, New York prosecutors, who handled Cohen’s non-Russia-related charges, said that Cohen had declined to answer some of their questions and not fully cooperated. Ever since, Cohen has been attempting to offer additional information to New York prosecutors, in a bid to convince them to ask the judge to reduce his sentence.

With this new letter to Congress, Cohen’s lawyers are pursuing an unusual strategy of attempting to enlist Democratic lawmakers’ assistance in convincing prosecutors that his prison time be postponed. They also write that they hope the Democrats’ support can also help get Cohen’s sentence reduced.