In Michigan, voters who want to cast their ballots early must obtain absentee ballots — either by requesting them in advance and receiving them in the mail, or by picking them up from municipal clerks. It’s why several offices saw lines with two or three hour waits — even at satellite locations.

The state was anticipating a surge in absentee ballots this year for several reasons. Two years ago, voters backed a measure to make it easier to obtain an absentee ballot and to automatically register eligible Michiganders who had business with the Secretary of State, including to renew driver’s licenses or obtain vehicle tags. Now, voters leery of crowding in at polling places because of the coronavirus pandemic may also be casting their ballots early.

But there was no doubt heightened interest in this election played a role. President Trump won the state in 2016 by a slim margin, a victory that helped carry him to the Oval Office. Since then, however, Democrats have made considerable gains. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) won by a landslide in 2018, the same year that Democrats flipped two House seats. Trump, cognizant of the state’s importance, planned a late-night campaign Monday night at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport just outside of Grand Rapids.

There remained heightened anxiety, after months of polarization and political turmoil that drew angry protesters, many of them armed, to demonstrations against pandemic restrictions put in place by Whitmer. The state is also in a fight over firearms at the polls. Last month, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tried to ban guns at the polls but the ban was challenged by gun-rights advocates and overturned. The state Supreme Court has yet to decide the case.

Outside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Downtown Detroit, about a dozen people braced against the morning wind as they waited to cast their ballots. Inside, the line wound up through the building, up to the second floor — a wait of 1 to 2 hours throughout the day.

A local hospital worker, Mary, emerged from the building, and said it had taken her two hours to cast her ballot. She was scheduled to work a double shift on Tuesday, and the only way she could vote was to call in sick Monday. She asked that her last name not be used because she feared she would be in trouble with her employer.

The risk, she said, was worth it “Because I want Trump out office.”

The pandemic may shape the race in another way, particularly in East Lansing, which, in normal times, is home to the bustling campus of Michigan State University. In 2018, Elissa Slotkin flipped Michigan’s 8th Congressional District blue for the first time since 2001 by a slender margin of around 13,000 votes. Helping fuel her win were students at Michigan State University, whose roughly 50,000 students lean liberal in their voting patterns.

But remote learning this fall prompted by the pandemic is keeping registration levels in some college communities like East Lansing well below expected levels. There, City Clerk Jennifer Shuster estimated new registrations in campus precincts were down as much as 50 percent this fall, as thousands of students learn and vote from their permanent homes this semester.

Students were a “pretty significant factor in the race” in 2018, said Slotkin campaign spokesman Gordon Trowbridge, estimating half the winning margin may have come from the demographic. “She’s said on multiple occasions: she’s not just running against an opponent; she’s running against COVID-19, and this is one of the ways that manifests itself.”

To deal with the crush of absentee ballots, lawmakers allowed large cities to process — but not count — absentee ballots for ten hours on Monday. In contrast to raucous rallies, this part of the election occurred without much noise. In a massive convention hall in Grand Rapids, more than 50 election workers — spanning from college-aged to the gray-haired — worked quietly and diligently to open envelopes, verify ballot numbers and remove secrecy sleeves. Vote-counting machines lined one wall of the hall, sitting idle.

Monday evening, as Trump makes his way to the airport near Grand Rapids, workers will put ballots in containers. Early Tuesday, the counting begins and the hall will be turned in to a sort of bunker: anyone entering will have to surrender his or her phones, and will be unable to leave until polls close.

City Clerk Joel Hundorp said the tabulation may draw “challengers,” people sent by political parties or civil rights groups to observe and challenge any ballot they felt was tabulated incorrectly. They, too, are subject to the lockdown.

“It’s like the Hotel California,” Hundorp said. “You can come at any time, but you have to stay.”

As the sun set in Detroit, young activists bundled against the cold in a park on the eastern side of the city — far from the glitzy venues where candidates had hosted campaign stops — as they wrapped up a day of canvassing. Nicole Denson, a 35-year-old organizer from Detroit, said that this part of the city was easy to overlook.