In Michigan, calls for outside audits have grown loudest in Antrim and Cheboygan. In Antrim, an initial reporting error of election results in November — which temporarily showed a lead by Democrat Joe Biden over Trump despite the county’s heavy Republican lean — prompted widespread claims that Dominion machines had “flipped” votes from Trump to Biden. After human error was discovered and the count was adjusted, an audit of the vote showed that Dominion machines tabulated ballots accurately. Last week, a judge dismissed a lawsuit from activists seeking to conduct their own audit.