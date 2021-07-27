He added that the suburban Detroit club has “great lamb chops.”
Jones also spent about $700 at a Las Vegas restaurant in March. It was described in records as a “dinner meeting with other legislators.”
Simon Schuster, director of a watchdog group, the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, said it’s not unusual for a lawmaker to use campaign money for meals. But doing so at a strip club “truly pushes the limit of credulity,” Schuster said.
Jones, who is in his mid-20s, has made headlines lately for a drunken driving case, which is pending in Livingston County.