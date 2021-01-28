Next year, Democrats will have chances to pick up seats in states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Democrats also will need to protect incumbents in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire in the midterms, when Republicans have an opportunity to break Democrats’ monopoly on Congress.

AD

“Someone who can win tough races in Michigan has an appreciation for what it takes to win in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio,” Peters told The Associated Press, saying he feels “very good” about Democrats’ chances in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. He also mentioned Ohio, where Republican Sen. Rob Portman this week announced he will retire.

AD

The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker for Democrats.

In November, Peters withstood a stiff challenge from top Republican recruit John James, winning by 1.7 percentage points in a state that Joe Biden reclaimed after Donald Trump won it four years earlier.

AD

Peters was the only new Democrat elected to the Senate in 2014. He beat an incumbent House Republican in 2008 and survived a national GOP wave in the 2010 midterms.

Peters expressed confidence that Democrats will still turn out in 2022 without Trump on the ballot.

“They want to see meaningful change. They want to see a party that’s focused on the issues that they care about,” he said, contending that voters will not forget Republicans’ mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic. “Americans are feeling the brunt of that. They’re going to see Democrats picking up the fight and moving forward for them.”

AD

Democrats won in 2020, he said, with a focus on core economic issues — bread-and-butter issues such as jobs, health care and retirement. He said while Democrats could benefit from “disarray” within the GOP, it is up to Republicans to determine Trump’s influence.

AD

“You win races by running your own race and representing the people in your state. I’m confident our candidates are going to do that,” Peters said, adding that his No. 1 focus is reelecting Democratic incumbents.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00