FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, U.S Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, speaks to the audience during a town hall meeting at the Full Blast Recreation Center in Battle Creek, Mich. Amash, a Republican congressman from Michigan says he’s concluded that President Donald Trump has “engaged in impeachable conduct.” Congressman Justin Amash tweeted Saturday, May 18, 2019 that he has read the entire redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report. (Carly Geraci//Kalamazoo Gazette via AP, File) (Associated Press)

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the first Republican in Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct, is facing a primary challenge.

State Rep. Jim Lower (LOW’-ur) announced Monday he’s running for the western Michigan seat. The announcement came two days after Amash sent a series of tweets faulting Trump and Attorney General William Barr over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The 30-year-old Lower, of Greenville, says he made the announcement earlier than planned after Amash attacked Trump.

Lower calls himself a “pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-jobs, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family values Republican.” He is in his second term in the Michigan House after working as a legislative staffer and political consultant.

Amash was first elected in 2010 and overcame a 2014 primary challenge.

