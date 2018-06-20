A new executive order signed by President Trump means that migrant families will no longer be separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, the secretary of health and human services said Wednesday.

“The president’s order today would say that he has ordered for the families that come into the country illegally to remain in the care and custody of the Department of Homeland Security and remain together,” Alex Azar told The Washington Post’s Paige Winfield Cunningham at a Health 202 Live event.

“Nobody has ever desired to separate families,” Azar added.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, runs shelters for migrant children. Azar said that with the president’s executive order, parents entering the country illegally will remain in a “processing capacity.” As a result, their children will no longer be considered unaccompanied and sent to HHS facilities.

The signing of the executive order came amid an international outcry as images of tearful young children being housed in shelters, some with metal cages, drew public attention to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Azar pushed back against reports that the administration has lost track of nearly 6,000 unaccompanied migrant children. Those children, he said, have been placed with sponsors and are subject to state and local child protection procedures. If a sponsor does not respond to an HHS check-in call, he added, federal authorities have little recourse.

“The whole notion of ‘lost track’ is just a false one,” Azar said. “They’re not in our jurisdiction; we can’t pull them back. They’re under state and local laws; they’re with sponsors and in custody locally. They’re not ‘lost.’ ”

Azar said he recently visited an HHS facility for migrant children, although he declined to go into specifics, citing the intense media focus on the shelters in recent days.

“I’m not going to disclose the particular facility,” he said. “I think it’s not good that we have been having so much attention focused on them, and that can actually subject our children to risk. I don’t want to do that.”

Azar also sought to tamp down on concern about the treatment of children at the facilities and said members of Congress who have visited the shelters have come away “impressed” by the level of care and services provided.

“I think we do it quite well, and we take the mission quite seriously,” he said.