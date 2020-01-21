Twelve major candidates are in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, with less than 20 days to go before the first votes are cast. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) dropped out Jan. 13, following Julián Castro, the former secretary of housing and urban development, and self-help author Marianne Williamson. The four senators in the race are contending with the impeachment trial, which will keep them in Washington.

The candidates: Six candidates were on the stage for the January debate: former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); billionaire investor Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.). See winners and losers from that debate.

Where they stand: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues, including economic inequality, health care, immigration, changes to government, climate change, education and foreign policy. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

