Vice President Pence abruptly canceled an event in New Hampshire because “something came up” at the White House, according to Pence’s spokeswoman.

“Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC. It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon,” Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, confirmed on Twitter.

The White House provided no other details.

The vice president was scheduled to be in New Hampshire to speak about the opioid crisis with patients at the Granite Recovery Center and then to deliver remarks.

Randy Gentry, a representative from Pence’s office, came to the podium in New Hampshire to alert the audience that the event was canceled, according to video posted by Sean Colahan of NBC10 Boston.

Pence was scheduled to leave Washington at 10:15 a.m., according to his daily schedule. His office has not provided any information on whether he’d departed yet, though Gentry told the crowd that, “Air Force 2 was headed this way, but there’s been an emergency and the president was asked to return to Washington.”