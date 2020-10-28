Using the nom de plume, Taylor first wrote a scathing New York Times op-ed in 2018 purporting to be among a group of people inside the administration working to protect the country from the president. The essay sent shock waves through Washington and set off a years-long guessing game of who might be its author. “Anonymous” reemerged in 2019 with a buzzy tell-all book, “A Warning,” that described a chaotic and reckless president who posed a threat to America.
“We alone must determine whether his behavior warrants continuance in office, and we face a momentous decision, as our choice about Trump’s future will affect our future for years to come,” Taylor wrote in the Medium post. “With that in mind, he doesn’t deserve a second term in office, and we don’t deserve to live through it.”
Shortly after Taylor revealed himself as “anonymous,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement denigrating him.
“This low-level, disgruntled former staffer is a liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading. He was ineffective and incompetent during his time as DHS Chief of Staff which is why he was promptly fired after only serving in this role for a matter of weeks,” she said, dismissing him as a “low-ranking official.”
A chief of staff and many senior deputies to Cabinet members are often political appointees and considered senior administration officials.
While Taylor did not reveal himself until six days before the election, he’s made his blistering assessment of Trump’s character and leadership well-known.
Taylor starred in a video that posted during the Republican National Convention in August calling the Trump presidency “terrifying.” He also wrote a Washington Post op-ed, in which he said Trump “has governed by whim, political calculation and self-interest.”
Taylor has since been the most prominent former Trump aide to actively campaign against his former boss’s reelection.
In the Medium piece, Taylor addressed criticisms that it was cowardly to level such sobering criticisms of the president from behind a nom de plume. He did so, he wrote, to take away Trump’s ability to react to the person rather than the substance of the charges.
“At the time I asked, ‘What will he do when there is no person to attack, only an idea?’ We got the answer,” Taylor wrote. “He became unhinged. And the ideas stood on their own two feet.”