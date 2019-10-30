McKenzie said Wednesday that the dog has now returned to duty.

The dog’s name has not been released, but President Donald Trump posted a photo of the Belgian Malinois on Twitter.

McKenzie said the dog has worked with special operations forces for four years and taken part in about 50 missions.

He said working dogs like this one are “critical members of our forces.”

