Secret calls from Milley, the country’s top military officer, to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army in October and January are detailed a book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa.
Butler’s statement largely confirmed the reporting in the book.
The defense of Milley’s conduct came a day after former president Donald Trump, speaking on the conservative television network Newsmax, labeled the chairman’s reported actions “treason” and said, “I did not ever think of attacking China.”