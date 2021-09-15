Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was acting constitutionally and within his established responsibilities when he privately conferred with his Chinese military counterpart to avert armed conflict with the United States late in the Trump administration, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs said Wednesday.

In a statement, spokesman Col. Dave Butler said Milley “continues to act and advise within his authority in the lawful tradition of civilian control of the military and his oath to the Constitution.”

Secret calls from Milley, the country’s top military officer, to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army in October and January are detailed a book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa.

Butler’s statement largely confirmed the reporting in the book.

The defense of Milley’s conduct came a day after former president Donald Trump, speaking on the conservative television network Newsmax, labeled the chairman’s reported actions “treason” and said, “I did not ever think of attacking China.”