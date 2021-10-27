Opponents have said the proposal is vague, with no specific plan for the replacement, and Arradondo took up the theme in his remarks.
He said he wasn’t sure what the ballot question would do, but he said he was sure it would not stop police having dangerous interactions with citizens, would not help recruiting and retention and wouldn’t suddenly change a police culture that critics say is brutal.
Opponents have warned that Arradondo, the city’s popular Black chief, could leave if the ballot question passes. Arradondo sidestepped questions about that on Wednesday, saying he hasn’t had conversations with his family or Mayor Jacob Frey about his future.