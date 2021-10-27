But he has also been pilloried by many on the left for not doing enough to overhaul Minneapolis police. Most of his serious challengers in a 17-candidate field are more liberal than Frey in a city that last elected a Republican mayor 64 years ago. Some have made a mantra of the slogan “Don’t Rank Frey” — a plea for voters to leave him off their ballot in the city’s ranked-choice voting system, thus increasing the chances someone else will win.