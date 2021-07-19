Thompson has refused to resign and has insisted he lives in his district. His attorney, Jordan Kushner, on Sunday denied the abuse allegations and disputed the authenticity of the police reports cited in news reports. He suggested they were fabricated by police who have despised Thompson since his obscenity-laced speech during a demonstration last August outside the home in suburban Hugo of Lt. Bob Kroll, who was then head of the Minneapolis police union. Thompson, noting the violence after last summer’s death of George Floyd, talked of “burning Hugo down” and struck at piñatas depicting Kroll and his wife, a WCCO-TV anchor.