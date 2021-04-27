“The clear message of this bill is that we support the fact that we needed the police from other states, and from other communities and the National Guard, frankly, to help us keep the streets safe,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.
Although more than 1,500 buildings and businesses were damaged or destroyed after Floyd’s death last May, the marches and rallies that followed the jury’s guilty verdicts on murder and manslaughter charges were peaceful.
Minnesota’s divided Legislature struggled for months to agree on funding to cover the added security costs. The GOP-controlled Senate balked at the Democratic governor’s initial $35 million request, while the House Democratic majority was divided over whether to approve funding without including new police accountability measures that Republicans opposed.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd