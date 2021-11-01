Luckett ran for Mississippi governor in 2011, pledging to improve roads, health care and technology services in the mostly rural state that has long been one of the poorest in the U.S. He lost in the Democratic primary to Johnny DuPree, then the mayor of Hattiesburg. DuPree became the first Black candidate to win a major party’s nomination for governor of Mississippi, and in a state where Republicans hold most statewide offices, lost in the general election to Republican Phil Bryant.