Democrat Mike Espy feeds his ballot into the submission machine, as directed by poll manager Larry Greer, on Tuesday in Ridgeland, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

A surprisingly competitive U.S. Senate runoff election was set to come to a conclusion Tuesday, after becoming a referendum on the state of racial politics, on whether pride in the confederacy should become a relic of the past, and on whether President Trump can carry a Republican across the finish line.

Whatever the outcome, the state will make history by choosing either Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, who would be its first elected female senator, or Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman who would become its first black senator since just after the Civil War.

Bringing the midterm elections to a dramatic conclusion, the country’s heaviest political hitters were seeking to influence the outcome, with Trump hosting twin rallies here Monday and former president Barack Obama sending out a robocall to urge his supporters to vote.

“My name may not be on the ballot,” Obama said. “But our future is. And that’s why I believe this is one of the most important elections in our lifetime.”

Republicans remained tense about the outcome, privately griping about Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to the the seat in April, and a gaffe-filled campaign that has provided an opening to Espy. It has also reignited passions in a state with a dark history of racism.

Trump himself has also become far more engaged, calling Hyde-Smith last week to express concern about her flailing campaign. He urged her to apologize for her comment about being willing to join a supporter on the front row of a public hanging, according to a source briefed on the call. The next night, reading from notes she had before her, she offered a conditional apology to anyone who might have been offended.



Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith greets neighbors at her Brookhaven, Miss., precinct on Tuesday. (Donna Campbell/AP)

Turnout appeared to be dampened Tuesday, with many precincts reporting lines that were steady but slow. Espy and his supporters were attempting to turn out historic numbers of African American voters, targeting churches, campuses of historically black colleges and predominantly black radio stations.

African Americans make up a larger share of the electorate here than in any other state, but they often are less likely to vote than white residents.

The outcome will not alter control of the Senate, but if Hyde-Smith wins it would give the Republicans’ majority would extend to 53-47.

Hyde-Smith’s strategy over the past few weeks has been mostly to avoid the media — leaving through back doors and jogging through cars to avoid interacting with reporters — and tie herself as closely as possible to Trump.

She rode around in a bus dubbed the “MAGA Wagon” and touted how she voted with Trump “100 percent of the time.” When the state Republican Party sent out literature urging supporters to vote, it mentioned only Trump and never actually referenced Hyde-Smith, the person on the ballot.

Trump on Monday night during the first of two rallies here with Hyde-Smith cast Espy — who hails from a prominent African American family that has lived in Mississippi for generations — as an unknown quantity who is out of step with the state.

“How does he fit in with Mississippi?” Trump asked. “How does he fit in?”

Espy, after casting his ballot Tuesday morning, responded by recounting how his grandfather spent a lifetime helping the state’s black residents, including by founding a hospital so women would not give birth in the cotton fields. He was born in that hospital in 1953.

“He said, ‘Who is Mike Espy?’” Espy said. “Well Mike Espy was a member of Congress from Mississippi — four times. . . . I was the first black congressman since civil war. Mike Espy was secretary of agriculture . . . first black in the nation to ever hold that post.”

Still, Espy often struggled to address accusations of ethical lapses. He resigned his position in President Bill Clinton’s Cabinet amid an investigation into accusations that he improperly accepted gifts. He was acquitted on 30 corruption charges, but Republicans ran ads calling him “too corrupt for the Clintons.”

He was also criticized for a $750,000 lobbying contract with former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who is being tried in the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. Espy said that he rescinded the contract when he discovered that the despot was “a bad guy.”

Tuesday’s winner will fill the last two years of the term of longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned because of health issues, have to run again in 2020.

On Tuesday morning, a steady stream of voters entered Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to cast their ballots in a Jackson suburb that has been a Republican stronghold. By mid-morning, turnout was about two-thirds of what it was three weeks ago. Most said they were unsatisfied with their choices.

“It’s a circus, that’s what it is,” said Emily Johnson, a 65-year-old retired cook who voted for Espy.

“The only reason I’m voting for her is because she’s a Republican,” said Jerry Gullette, a 58-year-old owner of several NAPA auto body shops. “She’s the best of the worst. I could do a better job than her, honestly.”

Nonetheless, he voted for Hyde-Smith.

Most of her supporters shrugged off her public hanging comments. They may have been ill-suited and insensitive, they said, but that didn’t mean she was racist.

“They used to hang horse thieves back in the day,” said Ben Schuler, who said he reliably votes for Republicans. “I wish she hadn’t said it, but I don’t think she was aiming it at any race.”

For Janice Sandefur, a 60-year-old clinical social worker, the election resurrected memories of the all-white school that her parents sent her to, just like Hyde-Smith, where the mascot was the Confederates.

She’s ashamed that the Mississippi state flag still has the Confederate emblem on it.

“We are so locked into the concept of tradition as in heritage; I’m sure I had relatives who fought in the Civil War. And I’m really sorry they bought into that,” she said. “We still do have a very divided state. I’m hoping we’re going to rise above this in my lifetime. I really do.”