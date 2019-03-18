A county Republican Party in Missouri has disinvited Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) from its annual dinner to protest his vote in favor of a resolution disapproving of President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

The Kansas City Star reported Monday that the Christian County Republican Central Committee rescinded its invitation to Blunt to attend next month’s Lincoln/Trump Day Dinner in Ozark, Mo.

The county party’s website lists Missouri State House Speaker Elijah Haahr (R) as a special guest for the event.

Blunt was one of 12 Republicans in the Senate to defy Trump and vote in favor of a resolution overturning his declaration of a national emergency at the border. In an email to Blunt’s office quoted by the Kansas City Star, Christian County Republican Central Committee member Wanda Martens wrote that she was “so disappointed in [Blunt] now that I can hardly speak.”

“Why could you not support my president in the emergency declaration?” Martens wrote to Blunt, according to the report. “President Trump tried every available means to work the Senate to resolve the border issue and build the much needed wall. He is well within his presidential powers to do this.”

Neither Blunt’s office nor Martens immediately responded to requests for comment.

The vote on the disapproval resolution marked congressional Republicans’ first significant defection from Trump in more than two years. Some conservatives have responded by criticizing lawmakers who voted “yes” as having betrayed Trump on one of his signature campaign promises.

The “yes” vote by Blunt in particular caught many by surprise. The No. 4 Senate Republican was the only member of the chamber’s GOP leadership to back the resolution. Blunt has explained his vote by arguing that he was acting to protect the institution of Congress from future presidents, rather than voting with or against Trump on border security.

The Christian County GOP has made local headlines in the past. Last year, it voted to reject a Republican county commissioner who some members had accused of being insufficiently conservative. The official responded by claiming some members of the county party had embraced conspiracy theories and other “crazy stuff,” according to the Springfield News-Leader. The party denied those claims.

Colby Itkowitz contributed to this report.