JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri appeals court has ruled that voters should get to decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the way the state’s legislative districts are drawn and impose new ethical restrictions on lawmakers.

The ruling Friday by a Western District appeals panel overturns a lower court decision that had blocked Constitutional Amendment 1 from appearing on the November ballot.

A Cole County judge had decided last week that the so-called Clean Missouri initiative violated the state constitution by addressing multiple topics. But the appeals panel said the measure’s provisions all relate to a single purpose of “regulating the Legislature to limit the influence of partisan or other special interests.”

The amendment would have a nonpartisan state demographer draw legislative districts designed to achieve “partisan fairness.” It also would limit lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

