The Justice Department also sent a letter to Missouri officials warning them that the state can’t ignore federal law.
The suit sought an injunction to halt enforcement of the law and to overturn it on the grounds that it violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which established that federal laws in most cases supersede state laws.
Green said the constitutionality of the law should be decided in other pending lawsuits filed against the plaintiffs under the new law.
Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a statement said Green’s ruling is a victory “for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians.”
Spokesmen for St. Louis and St. Louis County didn’t immediately comment on the ruling.