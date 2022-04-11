Missouri trio gets jail for roles in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Monday sentenced two men and a woman from Missouri to several weeks in jail for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.
All three also were ordered to pay $500 for damaging the Capitol.
The trio entered the Capitol through a smashed door. A government sentencing memo says Merry goaded Hernandez into picking up a broken piece of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s sign. It also says Hernandez shot a video of herself stealing two other signs.
Westover pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. Merry pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to one count of theft of government property. Hernandez pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.
In an unrelated Missouri case, Hernandez faces two driving while intoxicated charges for a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 44 in January.