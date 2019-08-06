Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Saturday. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

The reelection campaign of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday decried the actions of protesters outside his Louisville home over the weekend as “serious calls to violence” and said it had notified law enforcement.

A group of 20 to 30 people gathered outside McConnell’s home on Sunday night, with some voicing threats and shouting profanities during a protest that was broadcast on Facebook Live, according to an account in the New York Post.

The protesters reportedly were responding to McConnell’s refusal thus far to allow the Republican-led Senate to consider bills passed by the Democratic-led House that seek to strengthen background checks for gun sales. The protest followed the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 people dead.

The senator was reportedly home recovering from a fractured shoulder at the time of the protest. Facebook video captured a moment where one of the protesters urged another to stab a voodoo doll representing McConnell in the heart.

In tweets Tuesday, McConnell’s campaign characterized the protesters as “an angry left-wing mob of Amy McGrath supporters,” referencing a Democrat who is seeking to topple McConnell in next year’s election in Kentucky.

“These threats go far beyond a political cartoon or a broken shoulder, they are serious calls to physical violence and we’ve alerted law enforcement,” the campaign said in one of its tweets.

In another tweet, the campaign referenced another episode over the weekend in which several McConnell supporters wearing “Team Mitch” T-shirts were photographed around a cardboard cutout of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), with some groping it and kissing it.

In a tweet Monday night directed at McConnell, Ocasio-Cortez asked whether the Senate leader was “paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch?”

The McConnell campaign’s tweets on Tuesday suggested that McConnell faced a far greater danger.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and liberal Twitter personalities are trying to dox some underage kids for taking a photo with a cutout at the Fancy Farm political picnic and are cheering on thousands of accounts calling for Senator McConnell to ‘break his neck,’ ” a campaign tweet said.