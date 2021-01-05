The Washington Post on Sunday published audio and a transcript of the hour-long call in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the election results. During the call, Mitchell complained that she had not been given access to certain information from Raffensperger’s office, and Trump relied on her to an extraordinary degree during the call.

In a phone call on Jan. 2, President Trump insisted he won the state and threatened vague legal consequences. Here are excerpts from the call. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

The Post on Monday published a story detailing Mitchell’s transition from being a liberal Democrat to a conservative Republican, culminating in her role advising Trump during the call.

In its statement on Tuesday, the law firm said: “Cleta Mitchell has informed firm management of her decision to resign from Foley & Lardner effective immediately. Ms. Mitchell concluded that her departure was in the firm’s best interests, as well as in her own personal best interests. We thank her for her contributions to the firm and wish her well.”

Mitchell, 70, is a one-time Democratic member of the Oklahoma legislature who became a Republican and has made a Washington career representing GOP candidates, committees and causes, culminating with her work after the election advising Trump.

In the Saturday call, Trump told Raffensperger that he risked facing criminal consequences if he didn’t “find” enough votes to declare that the president had won the state. Raffensperger responded that “the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

Trump then asked Mitchell, “Well, Cleta, how do you respond to that. Maybe you tell me?”

Mitchell complained to Raffensperger that “we have asked from your office for records that only you have” but had not received them.

Mitchell raised her claim that around 4,500 people voted after having moved out of Georgia. Trump interjected that the number was “in the 20s,” apparently meaning in the 20-thousands, but Raffensperger’s general counsel, Ryan Germany, said those numbers were not accurate. “Every one we’ve been through are people that lived in Georgia, moved to a different state, but then moved back to Georgia legitimately.”

Mitchell concluded her contribution by saying that she hadn’t even addressed the claim that voting machines were rigged, which Georgia officials denied. Trump interjected that “we don’t need” to prove that machines were rigged.