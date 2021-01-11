Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) said she believes she contracted the virus while in protected isolation during the riot. Many lawmakers were sheltered in a large committee room together as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
On Sunday, Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician to Congress and the Supreme Court, told lawmakers that those in that room may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
“The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others,” Monahan said. “During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”
He encouraged members who had been in the room to get tested.
Watson Coleman, who is beginning her fourth House term, said she was among the many lawmakers who have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
In 2018, she said she was cancer-free after a spot was detected on her lungs and she had a small tumor removed.
Public health experts expect last week’s insurrection to create a swell of new coronavirus cases. The rioters at the Capitol weren’t wearing masks or social distancing, and lawmakers, aides, members of the media and other support staff found themselves huddled together in barricaded rooms.
A video published by Punchbowl News showed a group of Republicans in close conversation in a lockdown room refusing to accept masks from Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.).