In March, Moldova’s parliament voted to introduce a 60-day state of emergency in order to combat rising COVID-19 infections, which blocked the pro-Western president from calling for early elections.
Today’s ruling could help put an end to months of political deadlock in the country of 3.5 million after the Socialist-led parliamentary majority refused twice to appoint prime ministers that Sandu had proposed.
Sandu won the presidential election in November last year beating Moscow-friendly incumbent Igor Dodon. Sandu had campaigned on an anti-corruption, pro-democracy ticket.
Sandu hopes that the July 11 elections will lead to a parliamentary majority.
“Power is now in the hands of the people … I trust that our citizens will choose the right path to creating a developed and democratic state where people can live in peace and well-being,” she said Wednesday.