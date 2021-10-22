The October death by suicide of the ninth local teenager in 16 months prompted offers of counseling, training for teachers and visits from national suicide prevention experts. But it also whiplashed into partisan recriminations, as residents lashed out in public forums against the superintendent of schools for failing to impose dress codes and discipline and disallow cellphones, against parents for not securing their plentiful firearms — used in several suicides — and against supporters of masks and other pandemic restrictions for stifling teenagers.