If you’re just tuning in to the Democratic primary — or tuning back in — we’ve got you covered: Start here.

The candidates: Ten candidates qualified for the November debate: former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); billionaire Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Biden, Buttigeg, Klobuchar, Harris, Sanders and Warren have already qualified for the December debate.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is getting praise but not much support. Meanwhile, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has entered the race, bringing the total number of candidates for the Democratic nomination to 18.

Where they stand: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues, including economic inequality, health care, immigration, changes to government, climate change, education and foreign policy. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from around the country in your inbox each Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.