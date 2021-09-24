Though evictions have not spiked in most communities, there is a concern that millions of tenants who qualify for help could be tossed out before the money arrives. As of Sept. 13, nearly 3.3 million people said they were very or somewhat likely to face eviction in the next two months, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. In the survey that ran through Aug. 30, more than 3.6 million said they faced eviction.