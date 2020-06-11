Nemeryuk characterized the program on Thursday as a way to encourage consumer spending; Moscow businesses were hard-hit by a coronavirus lockdown that closed most stores.
But the raffle also appears to encourage a large voter turnout that would bolster the July 1 referendum’s image. Recent surveys by the independent Levada polling organization show support for the amendments at about 45%, with more than 20% of respondents undecided.
