The campaign of Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democratic presidential hopeful not expected to qualify for the second debate, took issue Wednesday with the criteria being used by the Democratic National Committee to determine which candidates can participate.

In a letter to DNC Chairman Tom Perez, Moulton’s campaign manager, Marie Harf, argued that the thresholds for polling and fundraising do not accurately gauge the Massachusetts congressman’s relative strength in the field.

“Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran who served four combat tours in Iraq, is running in the Democratic presidential primary on a platform of keeping our country safe and secure, taking back patriotism for our party, and encouraging every American to serve our nation,” Harf wrote. “These issues need to be discussed in our party’s debates if we want to select the best candidate to take on and beat Donald Trump.”

[Offstage and out of the spotlight, Moulton still seeks it. But he won’t lean to the left.]

To qualify for the second debate later this month in Detroit, candidates must either register 1 percent support in three polls approved by the DNC or have 65,000 unique campaign donors, with a minimum of 200 donors per state in at least 20 states.

Moulton’s campaign submitted 12 polls in which Moulton has 1 percent support but none are on the DNC’s list of approved surveys.

“Some are more highly rated or more accurate over time than some of the polls that do count,” Harf wrote.

She also noted that Moulton had raised more money in the second quarter of the year than five candidates who were on the first debate stage in Miami — for which Moulton did not quality either.

While the number of donors a candidate has is important, “so is longevity — and we believe our fundraising numbers are evidence of our staying power in this race,” Harf said.

The DNC plans to notify candidates who have qualified for the second debate on Wednesday night. On Thursday, CNN, which is hosting the two-night event on July 30 and 31, plans to air a drawing that will determine which nights the candidates appear onstage.

The DNC methodology is likely to come under further scrutiny as the next scheduled debate in September draws closer with tougher qualifications

To qualify for that debate, candidates will have to register at 2 percent in four party-approved polls and show they have 130,000 unique donors, including at least 400 individual donors in at least 20 states.