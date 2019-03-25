President Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House earlier this month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump took to Twitter early Monday as his surrogates prepared to fan out on television a day after a summary released from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report cleared Trump of coordinating with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

While Trump and his allies claimed he been exonerated by the two-year investigation, Democrats pushed for full disclosure of the report and what led to conclusions contained in the four-page summary released Sunday by Attorney General William P. Barr.

Russian officials, meanwhile, continued to insist their country had not interfered in the election despite findings by Mueller to the contrary.

6:30 a.m.: Russian officials claim vindication from Mueller’s findings

In Russia, officials claimed their own kind of vindication — even as they continued to deny that there was any truth to any allegation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On his daily conference call with journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to “a Chinese philosopher who said, ‘It is hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if it is not there.’ ”

“Centuries have passed, but unfortunately there has been no understanding of this on the other side of the ocean,” Peskov said.

Lawmaker Alexey Pushkov, a foreign-affairs specialist in the upper house of parliament, described Mueller’s findings as exonerating Trump in the face of a “virtual conspiracy” of American news media and Democrats that was aimed at demonizing Russia.

“The agents of conspiracy theory have been discredited,” Pushkov posted on Twitter. “From now on, only an idiot can believe them.”

6:10 a.m.: Trump starts his Monday with tweets about the Mueller probe

Trump took to Twitter early on Monday with a string of tweets about the Mueller probe.

In his first tweet of the day, Trump quoted Fox News anchor Bret Baier: “No matter your ideologies or your loyalties, this is a good day for America. No American conspired to cooperate with Russia in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 election, according to Robert Mueller, and that is good.”

“No matter your ideologies or your loyalties, this is a good day for America. No American conspired to cooperate with Russia in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 election, according to Robert Mueller, and that is good.” @BretBaier @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2019

Trump continued to cite other news reports on the summary released by Barr, including this MSNBC headline: “Breaking News: Mueller Report Finds No Trump-Russia Conspiracy.”

He later retweeted some of his tweets from Sunday, including one in which he claimed “total EXONERATION” even though Mueller reached no conclusion about whether the president obstructed justice.

6 a.m.: Giuliani says Democrats must atone for ‘false claims of collusion’

Democrats must make amends for “false claims of collusion” before the country can “heal” from Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, said in tweets sent early Monday. Giuliani specifically demanded apologies from Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee chairman; former CIA director John Brennan, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.).

In light of the Mueller conclusion of no collusion between Trump campaign and Russians are @AdamSchiff, Brennan, Nadler and other Dems going to apologize for their now false claims of collusion. If they care about our country, they should be relieved they were wrong. Are they? https://t.co/28WFlguFCq — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 25, 2019

“In light of the Mueller conclusion of no collusion between Trump campaign and Russians, are @AdamSchiff, Brennan, Nadler and other Dems going to apologize for their now false claims of collusion. If they care about our country, they should be relieved they were wrong. Are they?” Giuliani tweeted after midnight.

Giuliani then suggested that mea culpas from Democrats and members of the press should follow Mueller’s findings that neither the president nor his campaign conspired to help Russia sway the 2016 presidential election.

TURNING POINT for our country. If Democrats who went too far in their partisan and false claims of collusion can step back and admit their mistakes, we can heal. If CNN, NBC, MSNBC et al can realize their overreactions, then we have hope for fairer treatment in the future. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 25, 2019

“TURNING POINT for our country,” Giuliani tweeted. “If Democrats who went too far in their partisan and false claims of collusion can step back and admit their mistakes, we can heal. If CNN, NBC, MSNBC, et al can realize their overreactions, then we have hope for fairer treatment in the future.”

Tim Elfrink in Washington and Anton Troianovski in Moscow contributed to this report.