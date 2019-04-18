

Attorney General William P. Barr leaves his home in McLean, Va., on April 17, 2019. (Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP)

Attorney General William P. Barr on Thursday is expected to submit to Congress and make public a redacted version of the 400-page report written by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his team.

Barr plans to hold a 9:30 a.m. news conference to address “process questions” and provide an “overview of the report,” a senior Justice Department official said. The report will be delivered on discs to Capitol Hill between 11 a.m. and noon and posted on the special counsel’s website thereafter, the official said.

Over the course of an investigation that spanned 22 months, the special counsel examined Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential campaign and scrutinized whether the Russian government coordinated with individuals associated with President Trump’s campaign. Mueller also explored whether the president obstructed justice by seeking to block the Russia investigation.

Until now, the only information about Mueller’s findings had been provided by Barr in a four-page letter to Congress last month in which he described the special counsel’s “principle conclusions.”

What Barr has said about Mueller's findings

On Russian interference

●Barr told Congress in March that Mueller identified two main Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 White House race: a social media influence campaign and a Kremlin-led operation to hack Democratic email accounts and publish the stolen material through intermediaries such as WikiLeaks. Last year, grand jurors indicted 25 Russians and three companies for their alleged roles in those schemes.

On Russian contacts with Trump associates

●Barr told Congress in March that the special counsel investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

On obstruction of justice

●Barr told Congress in March that Mueller did not make a traditional prosecutorial judgment as to whether Trump committed obstruction of justice. Instead, the special counsel wrote that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” according to Barr’s summary. The attorney general went farther, saying that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein concluded the evidence gathered by the special counsel “is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”



President Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)

6:15 a.m.: Democratic leaders call for public testimony from Mueller

Hours before Barr was set to hold his news conference, the top two Democrats in Congress called on Mueller to testify directly to the Hosue and Senate “as soon as possible.”

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) accused Barr of “partisan handling of the Mueller report.”

The two leaders said that Barr’s “indefensible plan to spin the report in a news conference later this morning — hours before he allows the public or Congress to see it — have resulted in a crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality.”

“We believe the only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel’s investigation is for Special Counsel Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House and Senate as soon as possible,” they added. “The American people deserve to hear the truth.”

A spokesman for Mueller has said that neither he nor any representatives of the special counsel’s office plan to attend Barr’s news conference.

— John Wagner

Mueller report will be lightly redacted, revealing detailed look at obstruction of justice investigation

The Justice Department plans to release a lightly redacted version of Mueller’s report Thursday, offering a granular look at the ways in which Trump was suspected of having obstructed justice, people familiar with the matter said.

The report — the general outlines of which the Justice Department has briefed the White House on — will reveal that Mueller decided he could not come to a conclusion on the question of obstruction because it was difficult to determine Trump’s intent and because some of his actions could be interpreted innocently, these people said.

But it will offer a detailed blow-by-blow of the president’s alleged conduct — analyzing tweets, private threats and other episodes at the center of Mueller’s inquiry, they added.

— Matt Zapotosky, Carol D. Leonnig, Rosalind S. Helderman and Devlin Barrett

Key members of Congress will get more complete version of the Mueller report than the public, prosecutors tell judge

The Justice Department plans to provide key members of Congress with a more complete version of Mueller’s report than what will be made public on Thursday, prosecutors told a federal judge on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors described the plan to provide nonpublic material to Congress — where Democratic lawmakers have been pushing to receive an unredacted version of the report — in a court filing made Wednesday in the case against Trump confidant Roger Stone.

— Rosalind S. Helderman

Four categories of information were redacted from the report

Barr has said he plans to redact four types of information from Mueller’s nearly 400-page report.

The first, grand jury material, has been defined differently by various courts, but is generally considered any material such as testimony or documents produced specifically for grand jurors. The second category is any information that would compromise ongoing investigations if it was released now. Third, the attorney general said he will shield any details that could compromise intelligence-gathering techniques or sources. Finally, Barr has said he wants to redact information that would harm the reputation or privacy interests of “peripheral” people who were caught up in Mueller’s investigation.

The redactions will be color-coded and come with “explanatory notes” so people can see why various sections of the report are not being disclosed, Barr told Congress last week. But those redactions will not be the final word on the matter – Barr has signaled a willingness to talk to lawmakers about which redactions could be reviewed in private, or made public at a later time.

— Devlin Barrett

Mueller’s probe led to the indictments of 25 Russians for attempts to influence the 2016 White House race

Mueller’s investigation resulted in indictments against Russians for interfering in the 2016 election. In February 2018, 13 Russians and three companies were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and other felonies related to a broad campaign to pose as Americans online and spread disinformation and divisive political messages via Twitter, Facebook and other sites.

In July, 12 Russian military intelligence officers were charged with helping to hack Democratic Party email accounts, including those of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, and release stolen material via WikiLeaks.

— Rosalind S. Helderman



National security adviser-designate Michael Flynn at Trump Tower in New York City in 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Mueller’s investigation did not establish there was a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia

The attorney general has said that Mueller’s team did not establish that Trump or anyone associated with his campaign conspired or coordinated with Russian efforts to interfere in the election.

A Washington Post analysis found that at least 14 Trump associates had contact with Russian nationals during the campaign and transition.

For instance, investigators gathered evidence about a meeting the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., hosted at Trump Tower in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer who he believed would provide damaging information about Clinton. Mueller’s prosecutors have not referred to the episode in any public court filing.

Among those under scrutiny was onetime Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who was under secret federal surveillance beginning in October 2016 after he traveled to Moscow and met with a government official.

Mueller’s team also investigated the actions of former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, who pleaded guilty in late 2017 of lying to the FBI about contacts with the Russian ambassador.

In addition, special counsel prosecutors examined contacts between Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his Russian employee Konstantin Kilimnik, who the FBI has assessed to have ties to Russian intelligence. A prosecutor told a judge in February that Manafort’s interactions with Kilimnik in 2016 — which included sharing 2016 polling data — went to the “heart” of the special counsel investigation.

— Rosalind S. Helderman



Former FBI director James B. Comey leaves after appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Office Building on June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Mueller left open the question of whether Trump sought to obstruct the Russia investigation

The obstruction-of-justice investigation of Trump began days after he fired FBI Director James B. Comey on May 9, 2017, The Post has reported. Comey’s firing led Rosenstein to appoint Mueller to take over the Russia investigation later that month.

According to Barr, the special counsel team conducted a “thorough factual investigation” about various actions by the president that raised concerns that Trump may have committed obstruction of justice.

Mueller left unresolved what he viewed as “difficult issues” of law and fact about the president’s intent, according to Barr’s summary.

The attorney general indicated that “most” of the episodes Mueller investigated have been the subject of public reporting — meaning at least some of them have not been known.

— Rosalind S. Helderman